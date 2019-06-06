Health Expo 2019 officially launched

Latest update June 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
Health expo 2019 was officially launched yesterday at the Sophia Exhibition Centre.
The GPHC Choir and Roy Stewart gave beautiful renditions of National songs to an audience that absorbed the melodies.
There were a number of Government ministers in attendance, among them Minister of Health Volda Lawrence and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Sydney Allicock.
Minister Lawrence gave her remarks and reflected on what the fair last year was like and hoped that this year would be better. She expressed thanks to her Permanent Secretary Colette Adams for her comprehensive report presented.
She said the choice of last year’s theme reaching for a better life with good health is no coincidence. Because it highlights the ministry’s on-going mandate of providing quality delivery of health care services, which will enable you and your families in your communities all across the ten administrative regions of this beautiful country to enjoy life.
Minister Lawrence added, “Not just any life but one characterized by wellness, fitness and well-being. His Excellency David Arthur Granger, president of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, in his Health Expo 2018 address, reminded us of “indisputable connection” between good health and a good life.
Following Minister Lawrence was Vice President and Minister of Indigenous Affairs, Sydney Allicock, who echoed his colleague’s sentiments and urged patrons to not only take full advantage of the services offered but to also indulge in maintaining good health.
Even though it was the first day persons could be seen walking around and visiting various booths, collecting pamphlets, using the services offered and munching on the local delicacies available.
