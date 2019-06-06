First Lady’s mother dies

Latest update June 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Ministry of the Presidency yesterday said it is mourning the death of Edith Cecily Chan-A-Sue, nee Pierre, the mother of First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger.
Mrs. Chan-A-Sue died yesterday morning at the St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital. She was 94 years old.
“The Ministry of the Presidency mourns with the First Lady, President David Granger, their relatives and friends,” the statement said.
