Cutter Suction Dredge to boost drainage efficiency in Region Two.

Latest update June 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
It is anticipated that the desilting of crucial outfalls along the Essequibo Coast will be much more effective, now that a state of the art Cutter Suction Dredge has been deployed to Region Two [Pomeroon/Supenaam.]
The Suction dredge, which is installed on a pontoon, was first acquired by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority [NDIA] in 2018. It was commissioned in the East Berbice area. The machine was purchased based on the recommendation of a Dutch Risk Reduction team, which came to Guyana in late 2015 to provide advice on flood risk management on the northern coastline of Guyana.
Kaieteur News understands that the Suction Dredge was deployed to the Pomeroon/Supenaam region, as the agriculture-based region prepares for the rainy season.
NDIA Engineer, Mr. Nanram Narine, said that this dredge is being deployed at the La Union outfall, and will be moved along the coast as needed to clear the outfall channels for better drainage.
Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Denis Jaikaran, visited the deployment yesterday evening at La Union outfall and is pleased that this equipment will be assisting with the desilting of the massive buildup in front of our koker.
The dredge is the first of its kind in Guyana. It was bought from the Netherlands by the government. The Cutter Suction Head, the Drive Unit and Spud legs were installed on a pontoon constructed by the Guyana National Industrial Company Inc. during the early months of 2018.
