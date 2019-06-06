Latest update June 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Auditor General bemoans Govt's failure to supply details on D'Urban Park Stadium spending

From 2017 to now, Auditor General, Deodat Sharma is yet to receive critical documentation that would support the transparent spen

Auditor General, Deodat Sharma

ding of millions of dollars for the D’Urban Park Stadium Project.
Speaking with Kaieteur News on the matter, recently, Sharma said that he has never witnessed a case of this magnitude before. He said that there were numerous sole-sourced contracts.
The Auditor General said, “They should not have sole sourced. They knew independence was coming up and they should have planned for it… To date, I don’t have information on the spending of millions of dollars…
“I even wrote a letter to the private company that was created, Homestretch Development Inc. (HDI), for the implementation of the project and it came back as not accepted…”
Further to this, Sharma reminded that his 2017 report notes in detail, the number of anomalies he came across during his examination of the financial situation involving the controversial D’Urban Park Jubilee Stadium.
Sharma had said that at December 31, 2017, amounts totaling $1.150B were expended on the project.
However, Payment Vouchers to support the expenditure of $107.119M were not produced for audit examination.

The D’Urban Park Stadium

Sharma said that the completeness, accuracy, and validity of this amount could not be determined.
In addition, the Auditor General pointed out that the amount of $500M was paid to Homestretch Development Inc. (HDI), the private company that was created to implement the D’Urban Park Project. This was paid over to the company so that it could meet its obligation to its creditors.
However, Sharma found that there was no documentation attached to the Payment Vouchers to indicate the works done or that supervisory checks were carried out on the works. He highlighted too that there was no certification to show that the works were satisfactorily completed.
Further to this, Sharma said that the list of HDI creditors and Government’s proposed payment allocation to each creditor was attached to the Payment Vouchers. In the circumstances, the Auditor General said that the correctness, accuracy and validity of the payments made could not be determined.
Sharma in his 2017 report said that his office wrote the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure on July 19, 2018, requesting documentation detailing the works done, supervisory checks of the said works, as well as certification that works were satisfactorily completed.
The Head of the Budget Agency later explained that the Ministry was not involved in the operations of HDI; hence, it did not have any information detailing supervisory checks or their methodology of determining that works were satisfactorily completed.
Sharma told Kaieteur News that his Office is still conducting its investigations into the case.

 

