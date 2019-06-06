Army readies for internal threats

Latest update June 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
The army cadets are currently undergoing training on the Standard Officer Course, Number 51. They successfully completed Exercise Rattrap in Watooka, Linden, over the weekend.
According to the army, Exercise Rattrap is an internal security training exercise designed to prepare troops for any internal threats. The exercise culminated with a cordon and search drill.
Inspector General-Colonel, Trevor Bowman, was on hand for the exercise. In his address at its conclusion, he told the troops that their training was essential as the force always needs to be ready to respond to any internal threats at short notice.
He urged them to remain professional and congratulated them on successful completion of this final exercise before their promotion to ensigncy.
