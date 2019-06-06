Alleged ‘wig thief’ walked out of court a free woman

Latest update June 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

The owner of “Pieces and Things” yesterday walked out of the City Court a free woman after the charge against her was dismissed.

Ashaka King

Businesswoman Ashaka King, 28, from D’Urban Backland appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Rondell Weever and denied that on March 16, last, at North Road, Lacytown, she stole from Alana Lewis 20 packs of wigs and hair extensions.
King and the victim are said to be known to each other and together they rent a spot in a building on North Road. King is the owner of a Boutique and the victim is the owner of a salon.
Days before the incident happened the accused and victim got into an argument and the accused allegedly changed the locks on the door.
When Lewis was granted access to her salon she noticed that several packs of Brazilian wigs along with hair extensions were missing from her stock. The matter was then reported to the police and King was arrested and charged.
However, while in court Lewis told the court that she no longer wished to proceed with the matter against King and the matter was dismissed by Magistrate Weever.

 

