Alleged ‘wig thief’ walked out of court a free woman

Latest update June 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
The owner of “Pieces and Things” yesterday walked out of the City Court a free woman after the charge against her was dismissed.
Businesswoman Ashaka King, 28, from D’Urban Backland appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Rondell Weever and denied that on March 16, last, at North Road, Lacytown, she stole from Alana Lewis 20 packs of wigs and hair extensions.
King and the victim are said to be known to each other and together they rent a spot in a building on North Road. King is the owner of a Boutique and the victim is the owner of a salon.
Days before the incident happened the accused and victim got into an argument and the accused allegedly changed the locks on the door.
When Lewis was granted access to her salon she noticed that several packs of Brazilian wigs along with hair extensions were missing from her stock. The matter was then reported to the police and King was arrested and charged.
However, while in court Lewis told the court that she no longer wished to proceed with the matter against King and the matter was dismissed by Magistrate Weever.
Jun 06, 2019Local Hotel and Restaurant Windjammer International Cuisine and comfort Inn has joined the sponsorship team for the upco ming Round of the National Drag Racing Championship. The second round of the...
Jun 06, 2019
Jun 06, 2019
Jun 06, 2019
Jun 06, 2019
Jun 05, 2019
I have known man and wife attorneys, Geeta Chandan and Joel Edmond, a long time now. They were both my students at UG. After... more
The political parties and coalitions which have traditionally administered Guyana have looked for the right persons in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Edward Seaga was a great Jamaican patriot, well-deserving of the many tributes that have been paid... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]