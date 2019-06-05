Latest update June 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Teen pleads guilty to killing Professor Perry Mars – To be sentenced on June 24

Jun 05, 2019

Eighteen-year-old Naomi Adams is now awaiting sentencing after she admitted to killing 75-year-old retired professor Pairadeau ‘Perry’ Mars who

18-year-old Naomi Adams being escorted to the courtroom by Prison Officers

was found dead at his Lot 395 Bissessar Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown home, on May 12, 2016. Adams was one of five teenagers accused of the crime.
Though initially indicted for murder, Adams opted to plead guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter. She admitted that on May 12, 2016, in the county of Demerara, she, in the company of others, unlawfully killed Mars during the course of a robbery.
According to facts presented by State Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy, Adams and others went into Mars’s home, and he was subsequently choked to death. Prosecutor Hardy added that Mars’s home was also robbed and Adams was found in possession of his cell phone at the time of her arrest and also confessed to the crime.

Murdered Retired Professor Pairadeau Mars

Considering that she was only 15 at the time of the offence, Justice Navindra Singh ordered that a probation report be prepared on Adams before he imposes a sentence. Adams, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Mark Conway, returns to court on Monday, June 24, for sentencing.
According to reports, Mars, a remigrant from the United States of America, was found slumped in a chair in the study room of his home. His hands and feet were bound together with duct-tape, while duct-tape was also wrapped around his mouth.
Professor Mars studied History at the University of Guyana. He had specialized in African Studies at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

 

