‘Supernatural occurrences’ at Police College create havoc among recruits

It was chaos and confusion at the Felix Austin Police College (FAPC) over the weekend, after alleged cases of supernatural occurrences saw many recruits reportedly packing and leaving, while some were picked up by relatives.

This publication visited the Eve Leary, Georgetown facility yesterday, and spoke with several trainees and a few employees, who said that the incidents began since Saturday evening last, as some of the occupants there appeared to be ‘taken over’ by some supernatural force that caused them to act strangely, with a few running ‘helter-skelter’ as if demented.

Two ranks in training told this publication that they were onsite when the incident began, emphasising that one female was ‘acting hysterically’ and had to be restrained by persons at the college. They explained that other incidents continued on Sunday, causing much unease and raising concerns amongst superior ranks at the college.

There were also reports of ranks on duty at various sections of the facility coming under the influence of ‘unseen forces’, causing them to act very strangely in many instances. Credible sources at FAPC indicated that this is not the first time this has occurred, recalling instances where female trainees ran from their dormitory in night garments, screaming that they were being tormented by a female ‘ghost-like figure’. A few male trainees indicated that there were periodical reports of males who were tormented sexually in their beds (even when half awake) by a “Caucasian, demon-like female”.

Many persons yesterday attributed the alleged occurrences to the fact that a cemetery was located at a section within the facility’s compound, implying that it was the origin of whatever was allegedly haunting the facility.

One female was reportedly taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital after appearing to have experienced a seizure. She was later returned to the police facility.

Deputy Commissioner Paul Williams informed this newspaper yesterday that the college’s administration was dealing with the issue and that several pastors and religious leaders have been called in for prayers and other forms of divine intervention.

Williams however refuted claims by another media outlet that a female trainee had scaled the fence and jumped into the Atlantic Ocean. He said that on Monday night, trainees residing in Georgetown were sent home because of the situation, but returned to the college yesterday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the matter is under control and normalcy has since been restored.

PAST OCCURRENCES

Just a few years ago, several schools across Guyana were faced with the same situation where students appeared to be taken over by unseen forces and began writhing on the ground, frothing and running in all directions, their eyes wide with terror.

These incidents had great similarities to that of the FAPC, and while they were occurring at a school in Charity, Essequibo; similar incidents were being observed simultaneously at schools in Mahaicony, Golden Grove, and Victoria, East Coast Demerara, as well schools in Berbice.