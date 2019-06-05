Latest update June 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Shopkeeper remanded for allegedly murdering customer

Jun 05, 2019 News 0

A shopkeeper appeared before a city magistrate yesterday and was remanded to prison on a murder charge. He is alleged to hav

Troy Wharton called ‘Strongy’

e killed one of his customers.
Troy Wharton called ‘Strongy’, 46, of Lot 198 Wisroc Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
It is alleged that on May 31, 2019, at Kuribrong Landing, Potaro River, he murdered Mark Jacobus. The defendant was not required to plead to the indictable charge.
Wharton was represented by Attorney-at-law Trenton Lake, who stated that he was surprised that his client was being charged with murder and not manslaughter, a lesser offence. He also told the court that his reason for mentioning a manslaughter charge was because Wharton acted out of provocation.
Police prosecutor Shellon Daniels stated that the police do not make the charges; however, it is based on the instructions of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). She added that based on the facts of the charge, it indicates that the accused should be charged for murder.
The facts of the charge stated that Jacobus and Wharton were known to each other. On the day in question, Jacobus was imbibing alcohol at Wharton’s shop. Jacobus later asked for alcohol via credit and this request was refused by Wharton.
The prosecutor stated that Wharton is contending that Jacobus then allegedly whipped out a gun and tried to enter his shop. Wharton then allegedly armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Jacobus several chops. Jacobus was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The matter was then reported and Wharton was arrested and charged. According to the prosecutor, the investigating rank noted that at the crime scene, no gun was recovered.
The magistrate, after listening to the facts, remanded Wharton to prison until June 14. The matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

GFF/RFA Champions League – Semis First leg Paiwomak Warriors, Kanuku Harpies (male); Guyana Rush Saints, Paiwomak Warriors post wins

GFF/RFA Champions League – Semis First leg Paiwomak Warriors,...

Jun 05, 2019

Guyana Rush Saints females and their counterparts from Paiwomak Warriors both drew blood in the two-leg semifinals of the Guyana Football Federation sponsored Rupununi Football Association Champions...
Read More
Macorp’s annual Golf Extravaganza set for Saturday 8 June -Sponsor’s opportunity to meet and greet customers in a great informal setting

Macorp’s annual Golf Extravaganza set for...

Jun 05, 2019

Ivanoff Vodka dominoes Wins for TnT, Destruction, One Love, Gold is Money, Travellers, PSC and OPKO

Ivanoff Vodka dominoes Wins for TnT, Destruction,...

Jun 05, 2019

Mohamed’s Enterprise committed to developing motorsport locally

Mohamed’s Enterprise committed to developing...

Jun 05, 2019

Minister Broomes donates sport equipment to the Timehri Prison

Minister Broomes donates sport equipment to the...

Jun 05, 2019

Sport gear donation continues to boost Jacklow youths – Seeks for Health centre to be established

Sport gear donation continues to boost Jacklow...

Jun 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019