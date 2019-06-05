Shopkeeper remanded for allegedly murdering customer

A shopkeeper appeared before a city magistrate yesterday and was remanded to prison on a murder charge. He is alleged to hav

e killed one of his customers.

Troy Wharton called ‘Strongy’, 46, of Lot 198 Wisroc Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that on May 31, 2019, at Kuribrong Landing, Potaro River, he murdered Mark Jacobus. The defendant was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Wharton was represented by Attorney-at-law Trenton Lake, who stated that he was surprised that his client was being charged with murder and not manslaughter, a lesser offence. He also told the court that his reason for mentioning a manslaughter charge was because Wharton acted out of provocation.

Police prosecutor Shellon Daniels stated that the police do not make the charges; however, it is based on the instructions of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). She added that based on the facts of the charge, it indicates that the accused should be charged for murder.

The facts of the charge stated that Jacobus and Wharton were known to each other. On the day in question, Jacobus was imbibing alcohol at Wharton’s shop. Jacobus later asked for alcohol via credit and this request was refused by Wharton.

The prosecutor stated that Wharton is contending that Jacobus then allegedly whipped out a gun and tried to enter his shop. Wharton then allegedly armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Jacobus several chops. Jacobus was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The matter was then reported and Wharton was arrested and charged. According to the prosecutor, the investigating rank noted that at the crime scene, no gun was recovered.

The magistrate, after listening to the facts, remanded Wharton to prison until June 14. The matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.