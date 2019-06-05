Second man charged for ‘White Boy’ murder

Latest update June 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Charged: Shemar Moore

A second man has been charged and remanded to prison for the murder of 20-year-old Patrick Fraser called ‘White Boy’. Now joining Kevin Rose is Shemar Moore. The indictable charge was read to Moore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts by Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.
Yesterday when the matter was called, police prosecutor Shellon Daniels withdrew the individual charge made out against Rose so that the joint charge could be read.
It was alleged that on May 9, last, at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, the defendants while in company of others, murdered Patrick Fraser during the course or furtherance of a robbery.
Twenty-three-year-old Moore, also called ‘Frankie’, who was unrepresented, told the court that he is a labourer who resides at Lot 108 Parfaite Harmony.
Twenty-two year-old Rose is a labourer who resides as Lot 1058 Nineteenth Street, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.
The men were remanded to prison until June 19 when the prosecutor will report if the post mortem and ballistic report have been handed over to complete the file for the matter.
According to the police, Fraser, of 518 Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, was shot twice, about 20:30hrs, on the day in question. The incident allegedly took place in a yard at Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara.
Police in an initial investigation had revealed that the victim, while imbibing with friends in the yard, was reportedly shot in the region of his right upper leg and right side ribs, by a person or persons unknown. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Diamond Hospital.

 

 

New 2019