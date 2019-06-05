‘Phone’ sentenced to 10 years for killing Black Bush truck driver

Twenty-four year-old Navendra Basdeo called ‘Phone’ who was earlier found guilty on the count of manslaughter for the killing of Karan Sukhdeo, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Basdeo, of Johanna North, Black Bush Polder, was on trial in the Berbice High Court before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a mixed jury. Following the guilty verdict, a Probation report was ordered. Following the reading of the report, Justice Barlow handed down the sentence.

Basdeo killed 30-year-old Sukhdeo, called “Vishal”, a truck driver and father of one, also of Johanna North, Black Bush Polder, on Saturday August 23, 2014.

Prosecutor Mandel Moore presented the State’s case.

A probation report which was presented by Probation and Welfare Officer Ms Vadney Schultz stated that Basdeo, who was the second of four children, grew up in difficult family surroundings. Their mother abandoned them at an early age and he grew up with his father and an aunt. He left school at the age of 14 and started to work at a rice mill. The report mentioned, Basdeo as being described as a hardworking and willing individual who did not get into problems easily. Despite him dropping out from school, he attended evening classes and had also graduated with a certificate.

Justice Barlow before handing down sentence said she had begun with 14 years in jail for the offence, but following mitigation and the probation report she deducted four years.

She noted that from reports, it was Sukhdeo who was the aggressor – he pulled the accused out of the yard and started the fight. Basdeo was then sentenced to 10 years in jail. Justice Barlow ordered that the time already spent in jail be deducted from his sentence.

Basdeo had given an unsworn statement from the dock .A number of persons testified during the trial. Basdeo has since appealed his conviction.