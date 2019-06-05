Latest update June 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Oil spill demonstration exercise conducted at Shell Beach

More than 100 persons participated in a recent Oil Spill demonstration exercise facilitated by ExxonMobil Guyana at Waini Po

Participants during the demonstration exercise at Shell Beach Protected Area in Region One

int, Shell Beach Protected Area in Region One.
These representatives were from the Regional Democratic Council, coastal village councils and other key agencies.
“Because we want to ensure that yours and other communities remain beautiful and untouched, ExxonMobil Guyana is committed to safe and environmentally responsible operations. This commitment is highlighted in our Corporate Environment Policy; Protect Tomorrow Today,” Country Manager Rod Henson indicated in his address to those gathered on the Beach last Friday.
According to Henson, it is the company’s fundamental goal everywhere it operates to ensure that there are no environmental incidents.
“Not only do we comply with all applicable environmental laws and regulations, but we seek to go beyond these where practical and apply international standards where laws and regulations do not exist. Already, we have partnered with key agencies over the years and even here in Region One to ensure that the natural beauty of coastal communities and life beyond the shores remain intact”.
Meanwhile, Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley said that the administration is pleased that coastal communities are now better able to protect themselves from an oil spill, should one occur.
“This exercise while it may seem very simple, is very important and significant to the development of this newfound wealth in our country, in which as a people, at the local level, we will be empowered to know what needs to be done if there should be an oil spill,” he explained.
Similarly, Captain Salim October of the Civil Defence Commission stated that while existing concerns of citizens cannot be ignored, this is an important part of the country’s overall preparedness to respond to a potential oil spill.
“Engaging in this exercise no doubt is considered proactive, and to some extent, it is considered preventative,” he expressed.
The demonstration exercise was done with support from the Civil Defence Commission, the Regional Democratic Council, Protected Areas Commission, Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard and Maritime Administration Department. It is one in a series of drills and workshops planned by ExxonMobil Guyana in coastal communities across the country.

 

