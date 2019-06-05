Moses give Chronicle two GM

Moses responsible fuh information. In fact, even when he was wid de odda party, he use to control information. He only stop when Jagdeo and he fall out and Jagdeo decide dat Kwame was better than Moses.

Moses become Prime Minister. Right away Soulja Bai tell him dat he got to be responsible fuh information. Dat is how he was de main man behind all dem radio station.

Soulja Bai also tell Moses dat he got to tek responsibility fuh de TV and de Chronicle. Dem boys seh when he put people who he know he can trust or at least people who can see eye to eye wid him.

Most of de people on de Board was he people; de General Manager at de newspaper was he people and de first man he fire was Jagdeo people.

Old people always seh when people tek things fuh granted, dem does do stupidness. Moses put Sherod as General Manager.

Sherod spend money like if is he own. He knock off de Finance lady when she talk. Moses had to intervene and send she back to wuk.

Moses Board members get vex wid Sherod and send him home. Now Moses sending back Sherod to de Chronicle. Don’t ask Moses people pon de Board run.

Dem boys seh it look like roach running from Baygon. Sherod come and de Board members gone.

In all fairness, Moses look at de law. He seh Sherod didn’t get justice. But he do something dat mek Soulja Bai cuss; and he is a man don’t cuss.

Moses knock off de last General Manager and dat was like three or four years ago. When he write de letter to bring back Sherod, he copy it to de same General Manager he knock off.

Jagdeo smile because Moses provide Jagdeo party all de information he want out of de Chronicle. But Moses start a problem. De former General Manager going back to de wuk because Moses who is in charge recognize him as de GM.

Chronicle will now have two GM.

Talk half and watch madness.