Mohamed’s Enterprise committed to developing motorsport locally

Jun 05, 2019

With the second installment of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC)’s Drag racing championship billed for later

Two of the three GTR cars in Team Mohamed’s fleet of machines.

this month, Mohamed’s Enterprise has expressed its commitment to the sport.
The company, which also owns and operates the Team Mohamed’s Enterprise racing camp, has been a platinum sponsor of motorsport in Guyana.
Team owner Azruddin Mohamed, in an invited comment said, “We are committed to seeing motorsport grow in Guyana. I, personally, have a love for the sport here.”
The team, which is home to the local quarter-mile record holder, the Nissan GTR nicknamed Goliath has made major contributions to the sport locally.
Before round one earlier this year, the team had extended the drag strip from 1000ft to 1320ft; the full quarter-mile.
“Yes, we have made several contributions but it’s in the interest of developing motorsport here. I hope that other entities, private persons and even companies can follow suit in this regard.
Our team alone cannot develop the sport to where it needs to be. I think it’s no secret that drag racing here is growing,” he added.
Apart from the extension of the strip, the team has seen the refurbishment of the entire strip fencing, to ensure spectator safety and crowd control.
Add in their unwavering support to the actual logistics of the event and their input in the newly constructed launch pad and other accessories that come with it, the company’s commitment is no secret.
Apart from ‘Goliath’, the team has acquired the former world record holding Ekanoo racing/Mangus GTR which had mechanical issues at round one.
The team is working to have it ready for round two.
Meanwhile, GMR&SC President Rameez Mohamed said, “We are really blessed to have guys like the Team Mohamed’s guys onboard with us.”
“Words cannot explain how fantastic these guys have been for motorsport locally. What they have done would have taken us a while to do.”
“But it is now for others to take note. Companies, sponsors and others need to stand up. What Team Mohamed’s has done is set the ball rolling and we need to keep it.”
The second round of the GMR&SC Drag Racing championship is set for June 23rd.

