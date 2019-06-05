Latest update June 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Minister Broomes donates sport equipment to the Timehri Prison

Jun 05, 2019 Sports 0

Georgetown, Guyana – Minister within the Ministry of the Presidency, Ms. Simona Charles Broomes, yesterday, presented a q

Minister within the Ministry of the Presidency, Ms. Simona Charles Broomes presents a quantity of sport equipment to the inmates at the Timehri Prison.

uantity of sports equipment to the inmates of the Timehri Prison. The Minister travelled to the prison to make good on her promise to the inmates to provide them with a quantity of recreation gear, during her surprise visit to the facility on Mother’s Day. Minister Broomes handed over the items to Head of the Timehri Prison, Assistant Superintendent, Mr. Amisa Benjamin, on the lawns of the prison at its East Bank Demerara location.
During the visit, Minister Broomes again encouraged the inmates to make the best of their allotted time at the facility by engaging in the skills training and rehabilitation programmes offered there. “The youths are youths regardless of where they are and my visit is to encourage them to have a plan… we

Minister Ms. Simona Charles Broomes presents a quantity of sporting gear to Head of the Timehri Prison, Assistant Superintendent, Mr. Amisa Benjamin for the prison population there.

cannot afford to have our youths in prison,” she said.
The Minster donated a quantity of cricket bats, balls, wickets, football nets and footballs to the prison.
One offender said that the Minister’s visit made many of them feel special and it was a source of encouragement to them. “To see a Minister come here to visit, it has been a joy to us around here. Even though we are incarcerated, even though some persons may have neglected us in society; we still feel that someone cares and that is what we respect and look up to,” he said.
The inmates also praised the Government and Assistant Superintendent Benjamin for the improvements in the welfare and the rehabilitation opportunities available at the institution.
The Timehri Prison through its rehabilitation services, offers classes on drug abuse awareness, anger management, Mathematics, tailoring, wool craft and construction. Inmates are often between the ages of 15 and 30 years.

More in this category

Sports

GFF/RFA Champions League – Semis First leg Paiwomak Warriors, Kanuku Harpies (male); Guyana Rush Saints, Paiwomak Warriors post wins

GFF/RFA Champions League – Semis First leg Paiwomak Warriors,...

Jun 05, 2019

Guyana Rush Saints females and their counterparts from Paiwomak Warriors both drew blood in the two-leg semifinals of the Guyana Football Federation sponsored Rupununi Football Association Champions...
Read More
Macorp’s annual Golf Extravaganza set for Saturday 8 June -Sponsor’s opportunity to meet and greet customers in a great informal setting

Macorp’s annual Golf Extravaganza set for...

Jun 05, 2019

Ivanoff Vodka dominoes Wins for TnT, Destruction, One Love, Gold is Money, Travellers, PSC and OPKO

Ivanoff Vodka dominoes Wins for TnT, Destruction,...

Jun 05, 2019

Mohamed’s Enterprise committed to developing motorsport locally

Mohamed’s Enterprise committed to developing...

Jun 05, 2019

Minister Broomes donates sport equipment to the Timehri Prison

Minister Broomes donates sport equipment to the...

Jun 05, 2019

Sport gear donation continues to boost Jacklow youths – Seeks for Health centre to be established

Sport gear donation continues to boost Jacklow...

Jun 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019