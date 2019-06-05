Latest update June 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Man accused of killing attacker from two years ago

Jun 05, 2019 News 0

An aeroplane porter was yesterday arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was read a murder charge by Ac

Remanded: Clinton Allen

ting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.
Clinton Allen is accused of stabbing his attacker from two years ago, to the neck, with a beer bottle. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which read that between May 30, 2019 and May 31, 2019 at Kamarang Landing, Mazaruni, he murdered Rodwell Joseph.
The accused, who was not represented by an attorney, told the court that he is 21 years old. He stated that he works at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport as an aeroplane porter.
The facts of the charge were presented by police prosecutor Shellon Daniels.
According to the prosecutor, the parties were known to each other, as two years ago, Joseph had injured Allen and he (Allen) is now left with a scar.
She stated that on the day in question, Allen was drinking alcohol at a bar. He later left and waited outside of the bar where Joseph had to pass to go home. As Joseph passed the location, he was confronted by Allen.
An argument then ensued between the parties and Allen allegedly broke a Corona beer bottle and stabbed Joseph in the region of the neck. Joseph was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The matter was reported and Allen was arrested. The allegation was put to him and under caution, he reportedly admitted to committing the act. The present charge was later instituted against him.
Allen was remanded to prison until July 17, when he is expected to make his next court appearance at the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court.

 

 

