Man, 21, admits to killing friend, jailed for 8 years

Justice Navindra Singh yesterday sentenced 21-year-old Linden Williams to eight years’ imprisonment. Williams appeared before the Judge and pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Initially charged with the January 1, 2015 murder of his friend, Errol Campbell, Williams

pleaded guilty to the lesser count when he appeared at the High Court in Demerara.

Reports indicate that Campbell was attacked by Williams and another man. Shondell Jones told police that on December 31, 2014, she and her brother, Errol went to a Chinese shop at Clonbrook, Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara to buy food. The woman said as they were making their way back home, they were approached by Williams and the other man who were both on a bicycle.

According to her, the other man jumped off the bicycle and stabbed her brother to his left side chest saying, “Let this thing done from today. Thereafter, the sister said that Williams picked up a brick and pelted her brother. She said that her brother fell onto the ground and the other man approached him and chucked him again saying, “Let this thing done from today.” Her brother later succumbed.

During a plea in mitigation, Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd asked for the minimal sentence. He told the court that his client obtained a certificate in welding while he was in prison. Further, the lawyer added that his client is one of the most talented players in the prison’s steel pan band and has had the opportunity to play at several events.

Todd also asked the court to consider that his client was relatively young, 17, when the incident occurred. According to Todd, his client has made every attempt to qualify himself while in prison.

In his address to the court, Williams said he was sorry for what he had done. The confessed killer extended an apology to some of the relatives of the now dead man who were present at the court hearing. In arriving at a sentence for Williams, Justice Singh considered his youthful age and the fact that he had made attempts to reform himself while incarcerated.

The Judge noted that teenagers tend to do “stupid things” and wished Williams all the best when he is released from custody. From the eight-year sentence, Justice Singh made an order that the prison authorities are to deduct the time Williams spent in pretrial custody.