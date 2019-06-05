Macorp’s annual Golf Extravaganza set for Saturday 8 June -Sponsor’s opportunity to meet and greet customers in a great informal setting

Saturday June 8, will be a historic event in the calendar of MACORP – Machinery Corporation of Guyana Limited – as it sponsors an annual Golf Extravaganza, this time with the unique feature of inviting its customers also to come out to participate in a meet and greet experience in the ambience of the Lusignan Golf Club.

Very experienced and brilliant Head of Macorp, Guillermo Escarraga has continued the legacy of Macorp in being of fantastic support to the development of the Lusignan Golf Club and in fact has initiated a complete driving range with lighting facilities to facilitate driving practice even after hours, which is soon to be opened to golfers. Mr Escarraga contends that Club President Aleem Hussain’s vision is in sync with Macorp’s vision of making the LGC the undisputed solution for great golfing in the Caribbean.

Saturday’s tournament tees off at 12:30 p.m. and keen competition is expected, especially since the Macorp tournament is one of the largest tournaments on the LGC Calendar of Tournaments. Up for grabs are prizes for the 1st and 2nd best net scores in each of four Flights, handicaps 0 to 9, 10 to 18 and 19 to 28 for Men, plus a distinct Ladies Flight. In addition, Best Net overall, Best Gross, Longest Drive and Nearest The Pin specialty prizes will be given. And even more is added with a raffle for prizes and other giveaways that usually ensure almost every player receives a gift.

Macorp, of 26 Providence, East Bank Demerara, focuses on being “the undisputed leader in supplying sustainable integrated solutions for Mining, Forestry, Agricultural Construction, Power Systems, Oil and Gas, and Industrial Sectors of Guyana with a clear sense of permanence in time, which shall be carried out with excellence and due regards to the interest of all stakeholders”.

Macorp was founded in 1994 by GECOLSA a well-known CATERPILLAR dealer in South America with operations in Colombia, Bahamas and some other countries with related businesses. Macorp – whose competitive bid was preferred above several other Companies with long and proven experience as dealers of CATERPILLAR and other manufacturers’ product line of heavy equipment – was awarded by CATERPILLAR as the only Authorized Caterpillar Dealer in Guyana. Macorp has already been of tremendous service to Guyana for 25 consecutive years, contributing directly with technical and virtual training of customers’ staff, and technical support and equipment supply to the most important productive sectors – Agriculture, Road Construction, Mining, Marine, Forestry and Electric Power Generation. Macorp may be contacted atTelephone +592 265 7330/7332 and +592 265 7313/7319, Fax +592 265 7353, Email [email protected] or [email protected]