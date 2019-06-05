Ivanoff Vodka dominoes Wins for TnT, Destruction, One Love, Gold is Money, Travellers, PSC and OPKO

TnT, Destruction, One Love, Gold is Money, Travellers and PSC and OPKO registered victories when the Ivanoff Vodka nationwide dominoes competition continued on Sunday with action in the play off segment at Transport Sports Club.

TnT chalked up 82 games to beat Players with 79 and Mix Up on 77. Narine Singh made the maximum 18 players for TnT, while Andrew Hope made 16 and Evan Cox 15. Players were led by Romey Jones and Raymond Anthony with 15 games each, while Ewie Gordon made the maximum 18 games for Mix Up and Mark Wiltshire got 15.

Destruction marked 80 games to win their encounter ahead of Spartans 74 and All Season’s 66. Wayne Harvey scored the maximum 18 games for the winners while Kemroy Brandey assisted with 15. Theon Ambrose and Shawn McKenzie made 16 and 14 games in that order for Spartans while Raymond Alli and Ronald Naidoo scored 16 and 15 respectively for All Season’s.

Led by 15 games from Roy Rodney and 14 from Devon Hicks, One Love piled up 81 games to come out victorious against Club 17 and Black Gold who were both tied on 71 each.

Ak Majid made 16 for Club 17 while Uroy Lauroux and Jamal James got 16 and 14 respectively for Black Gold.

Gold is Money posted 83 games to win their contest against Upsetters 75 and Frankies 72. Leroy Edwards led for the winners with the maximum 18 games, while John Chance got 17. Mohamed Sheriff and Alexander Hopkinson scored 14 games each for Upsetters while Frankies leading players were Corwyn Wright with 17 and Navin Singh 13.

Travellers chalked up 77 games to win their encounter against Ravens 68 and Good Times 61. Oswald Rodney and Sydney McKenzie marked 15 each for Travellers, while H. Small scored 17and Laura Mayers 16 for Ravens; Romesh Tekchand made 15 for Good Times.

Alex Culley and Dexter Sue made 16 games each to lead OPKO to victory with 81 games over C7 who made 77 games and Handball with 74. Brian Edwards and Leon Moore made 16 apiece for C7 while Ron Lonke and Roy King scored 16 and 15 respectively for Hardball.

PSC managed 83 games to win their battle with Chiney who got 68 and BMU with 52. Kevin Liverpool and Troy Dos Santos got 16 and 15 in that order for PSC. Joslyn Chance and Simul Chandra got 14 each for Chiney while Dawoly Harper scored 12 for BMU.