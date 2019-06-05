GNBA hosts third Stakeholder Engagement Forum

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) recently held its third Stakeholder Engagement Forum at the Herdmansto

n Lodge, under the theme, ‘Self Monitoring and Self Regulation. The event was attended by invited GNBA-licensed broadcasters from around Guyana.

Speaking at the function, GNBA Chairman, Leslie Sobers said that the forum would become a consultative effort to foster positive relationships between the entity and broadcasters.

He said that the engagement was intended to defy claims that the GNBA fails to engage its stakeholders.

Sobers further stated that “it is the intention of this Board, in keeping with that very undertaking, to have regular conversations and consultations with broadcasters, as they strive to improve the Broadcast Landscape and the quality of information and information delivery to citizens”. This, he said, will require “the diligent and earnest commitment of all parties combined in the Broadcasting Sector to share the common vision of becoming one of the best in their class and to gain the trust and confidence of our citizenry”.

He emphasised that the collective effort and common vision has to embrace the desire to provide a service that enhances order, citing that it is time that they move away from the old model of being profit-oriented without invigorating local talent, local conversations, or young enthusiasm, in other words, local content. He added that is time that Broadcasters recognise that Broadcasting can be a very powerful tool in evoking social change and as such consider the quality of change to be effected.

Sobers encouraged closed captioning on some programmes in addition to systems for persons with hearing impairment. He said, starting this year, GNBA will publicly recognise Broadcasters who demonstrate that desired level of consciousness and are fully compliant and such recognition will not only be applauded, but will have real value for the recipient.

He pointed out that when a talk show host allows an uninformed guest to pontificate on conflict of interest with glaring uncertainty of the doctrine, or contends that sending letters pointing out infractions is a means of stifling freedom of expression, is partly indicative of the amount of work to be done. The Chairman noted that Guyanese are free to express their opinions and creative abilities in several forms, but not to tarnish the reputation of citizens, provoke a breach of the peace, or annoy his/her neighbour.

The GNBA has indicated it will continue its external monitoring of radio stations, but will be moving towards introducing a system of Citizen Monitoring all around Guyana.