GFF/RFA Champions League – Semis First leg Paiwomak Warriors, Kanuku Harpies (male); Guyana Rush Saints, Paiwomak Warriors post wins

Guyana Rush Saints females and their counterparts from Paiwomak Warriors both drew blood in the two-leg semifinals of the Guyana Football

Federation sponsored Rupununi Football Association Champions League.

Guyana Rush Saints needled Flash Football Club compliments of a Nina Cabral goal playing at the St. Ignatius ground. The other female match contested between Paiwomak Warriors and Strikers at the Annai Community Centre ground resulted in Paiwomak running away 4-1 winners.

In the male segment of the same league, Paiwomak Warriors defeated Titans United Football Club 5-3. Scoring for the male Paiwomak Warriors were Von Harding with a hat-trick (6th, 57th, 74th), Stephen Glasgow in the 71st minute and Garville Daniels in the 87th minute.

Scoring for Titans United FC were Regis James in the 65th minute, Ben Realize (67th) and Almer Daniels with an own goal in the 87th minute; the teams clashing at the Annai Community Centre ground.

And Kanuku Warriors got past Guyana Rush Saints by a 3-0 margin at the Parashara Sports ground.

All the first leg losers would have an opportunity to reverse the results when the teams face off in the second leg encounters this weekend. On June 8th in Female play, Flash FC will oppose Guyana Rush Saints from 14:00hrs at the Yupukari Sports ground and in Male action on the said date, Guyana Rush Saints comes up against Kanuku Harpies FC from 20:00hrs at St. Ignatius Sports ground.

On June 9th in the Female clash, Paiwomak Warriors will oppose Strikers FC from 15:30hrs at Massara Village Sports ground, while in the Male encounter, Paiwomak Warriors clashes with Titans United from 15:30hrs at Aishalton Sports ground.