Environmental studies wrap up for Exxon in offshore concession

Offshore scientific services company TDI-Brooks International said yesterday it has completed two Environmental Baseline Studies (EBS) for ExxonMobil offshore Guyana.
The US super major is operator of several blocks offshore Guyana, including Canje, Kaieteur and Stabroek, which is classified as one of the most prolific offshore oil potentials in South America and is still growing in reserves
In April, ExxonMobil announced its 13th discovery in the Stabroek block called the Yellowtail-1 well. The 26,800-square-kilometre field is estimated to hold more than 5.5 billion Boep/d, and is located about 120 miles offshore Georgetown, Guyana.
TDI-Brooks said the first EBS programme, in South Kaieteur, consisted of 30 water samples (10 locations x three depths), conductivity, temperature and depth (CTD) at 10 locations, sediment samples and drop camera photography.
The second programme, in Southeast Stabroek, consisted of 60 water samples (20 locations x three water depths) with CTD, sediment sampling (box cores) and drop camera photography.
The TDI-Brooks vessel earmarked for this project was the R/V Proteus, a multi-use vessel suited for a wide variety of oceanographic research duties. Efforts in Guyanese waters include support from two Guyanese marine mammal observers and a local Guyanese firm who provided stores and supplies for the vessel along with transportation and import/export clearances while working in Guyana.
Maxon Consulting provided the regulatory and interpretative reporting components for the studies. (www.marinetechnologynews.com)
