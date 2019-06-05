Latest update June 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Environmental studies wrap up for Exxon in offshore concession

Jun 05, 2019 News 0

Offshore scientific services company TDI-Brooks International said yesterday it has completed two Environmental Baseline Studies (EBS) for ExxonMobil offshore Guyana.

Research Vessel (R/V) Proteus (TDI-Brooks photo)

The US super major is operator of several blocks offshore Guyana, including Canje, Kaieteur and Stabroek, which is classified as one of the most prolific offshore oil potentials in South America and is still growing in reserves
In April, ExxonMobil announced its 13th discovery in the Stabroek block called the Yellowtail-1 well. The 26,800-square-kilometre field is estimated to hold more than 5.5 billion Boep/d, and is located about 120 miles offshore Georgetown, Guyana.
TDI-Brooks said the first EBS programme, in South Kaieteur, consisted of 30 water samples (10 locations x three depths), conductivity, temperature and depth (CTD) at 10 locations, sediment samples and drop camera photography.
The second programme, in Southeast Stabroek, consisted of 60 water samples (20 locations x three water depths) with CTD, sediment sampling (box cores) and drop camera photography.
The TDI-Brooks vessel earmarked for this project was the R/V Proteus, a multi-use vessel suited for a wide variety of oceanographic research duties. Efforts in Guyanese waters include support from two Guyanese marine mammal observers and a local Guyanese firm who provided stores and supplies for the vessel along with transportation and import/export clearances while working in Guyana.
Maxon Consulting provided the regulatory and interpretative reporting components for the studies. (www.marinetechnologynews.com)

 

More in this category

Sports

GFF/RFA Champions League – Semis First leg Paiwomak Warriors, Kanuku Harpies (male); Guyana Rush Saints, Paiwomak Warriors post wins

GFF/RFA Champions League – Semis First leg Paiwomak Warriors,...

Jun 05, 2019

Guyana Rush Saints females and their counterparts from Paiwomak Warriors both drew blood in the two-leg semifinals of the Guyana Football Federation sponsored Rupununi Football Association Champions...
Read More
Macorp’s annual Golf Extravaganza set for Saturday 8 June -Sponsor’s opportunity to meet and greet customers in a great informal setting

Macorp’s annual Golf Extravaganza set for...

Jun 05, 2019

Ivanoff Vodka dominoes Wins for TnT, Destruction, One Love, Gold is Money, Travellers, PSC and OPKO

Ivanoff Vodka dominoes Wins for TnT, Destruction,...

Jun 05, 2019

Mohamed’s Enterprise committed to developing motorsport locally

Mohamed’s Enterprise committed to developing...

Jun 05, 2019

Minister Broomes donates sport equipment to the Timehri Prison

Minister Broomes donates sport equipment to the...

Jun 05, 2019

Sport gear donation continues to boost Jacklow youths – Seeks for Health centre to be established

Sport gear donation continues to boost Jacklow...

Jun 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019