CDC monitoring natural gas eruption in Region One

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is currently monitoring and investigating an eruption of natural gas that occurred on Monday in Kumaka, Barima-Waini, Region One.

CDC Senior Response Officer Salim October disclosed that the eruption was a result of a Brazilian company drilling a water well at the location.

In a Facebook post, CDC Director-General Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig stated that the situation is currently being monitored by the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS). Furthermore, he noted that the CDC has contacted the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the Hydromet Department, and these agencies are conducting an assessment on the matter.

The natural gas plants mainly serve domestic purposes in Guyana. In Region Two, for example, residents of the lower Pomeroon River are making use of the flow of natural gas discovered in parts of their community. At least eight households from Friendship Village have been able to benefit from the pockets of natural gas emissions found right in their own backyards.

GGMC’s Head, Newell Dennison explained that “the pockets of natural gas emissions stem from biogenic occurrences (biodegradable composts) as well as thermogenic phenomenon such as petroleum activities”.

“Within the environment of the coastland, there are many biogenic occurrences…It is (therefore) ubiquitous; it can happen in almost any environment, especially in conditions that are marshy, swampy. The environment along the coastland of Guyana presents such conditions…What intrigued the exploration team here at GGMC, however, is the gas occurrence was very high in the Pomeroon. The team therefore found a way to use simple technology to trap the gas and make it useful to the people of the Pomeroon.

It is a clean and cheap source of energy that can be used to sustain the cottage industries.”

Dennison said that based on the examinations, the Commission has not been able to determine the source of the natural gas emissions. He explained that while it is possible that the occurrences can be as a result of oil/petroleum activities offshore, the Commission has not been able to definitively say that gaseous hydrocarbons found in the Pomeroon are linked to the offshore occurrences.

“If we could confirm (corroborate), then it lends to the geoscientifc evidence that there has been a migration from the petroleum kitchen offshore to the shelf (on shore) and that raises the prospects of the areas onshore for petroleum occurrences.”