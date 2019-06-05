Baggage scanner on the cards for Guyana Prison Service

Latest update June 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Ministry of Public Security will be further tightening security as they have put out a project for a Baggage Scanner to be delivered and installed for the Guyana Prison Service. Bids were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board. In recent times, there have been breaches of the prisons, as ranks as well as civilians would have taken illicit substances into the facilities. Hopefully, the installation of the Baggage Scanner helps to reduce this.
Other notable projects were the Ministry of Communities, Construction of a Fence, Sanitary Block at Byderabo, Bartica Landfill, Construction of a Fence at Bon Success, Lethem, Upper Takutu, Upper Essequibo Region, and Construction of a Boundary Fence at Rose Hall Landfill, amongst others.

Ministry of Public Security
Supply Delivery and Installation of a Baggage Scanner at the Guyana Prison Service

 

 

Ministry of Communities
Construction of Fence, Sanitary Block at Byderabo, Bartica Landfill

 

 

 

Construction of Fence at Bon Success, Lethem, Upper Takutu, Upper Essequibo Region

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of Boundary Fence at Rose Hall Landfill

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Services at Municipal Sanitary Landfills
Lot 1: Esplanade Sanitary Landfill, Region 6
Lot 2: Rosehall Sanitary Landfill, Region 6
Lot 3: Byderabo Sanitary Landfill, Region 7
Lot 4: Lethem Sanitary Landfill Region 9

 

 

 

 

 Operational Services at Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill

 

 

Central Housing & Planning Authority
Reformation of the Road Networks – Supply and Delivery of Vehicles

 

National Parks Commission
Provision of Security Services (baton) for Zoological Park and the Botanical Gardens

 

 

Regional Democratic Council Region 6
Supply and Delivery of One New D6 Angle Blade Bulldozer

 

 

Regional Democratic Council Region 3
Extension of Leonora Nursery School WCD

 

 

 

Construction of New Block at Leonora Primary School WCD

 

 

 

Regional Democratic Council Region 9
Construction of Bridge at Moco Moco Creek, Central Rupununi

 

 

Upgrading of Section of Road at Yakarinta, North Rupununi

