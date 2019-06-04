Two men on trial for 2016 Rose Hall killing

Two men are on trial for 2016 murder of Caitanya Kishundyal, called “Haribol”, a Harikrishna devotee of Lot 28 First Street, Swamp Section, Rose Hall, Berbice.

The men are Daniel Mc Clennon called “Dutty”, 22, of 163 Second Street, Rose Hall Town; and Sadif Persaud, called “Guitar”, 23, of Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice. They are on trial before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a mixed jury in the Berbice High Court.

The Prosecution’s case is being presented by attorney at law, Mandel Moore, while the two accused are being represented by Attorney at Law, Sasha Roberts, of the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic.

Kishundyal was shot and wounded around 22:00 hrs on February 3, 2016, by armed intruders as he was about to enter his home. He succumbed on February 5, 2016 at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) where he was receiving emergency treatment.

After he was shot he was picked up and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, before being transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and then the GPH where he succumb.

The trial began yesterday afternoon. Eight witnesses have testified so far. First to testify was Serojnie Kishundyal, the mother of the deceased. She told the court that she lived with her son and husband. Around 10:30 PM on the day in question she was at home with her husband when they heard a loud explosion downstairs.

The next to testify was the dead man’s father, Linahar Kishundyal . He told the court that his son had earlier left home to worship and then to take some devotees home.

He said that after hearing the loud explosion he and his wife ventured downstairs and found their son with a gaping wound to his abdomen and in a pool of blood. He was picked up and rushed to the hospital.

Mahendra Ramkissoon a relative of the deceased testified to identifying the body and being at the Post Mortem examination.

Joel Khan lives in the same street with Mc Clennon and the deceased. He testified to knowing the accused and the deceased for a long time. He was present when certain things were said and pointed out Mc Clennon in court.

Detective Corporal Reynolds told the court of arriving at the scene and finding the now dead Kishundyal sitting on a chair at his home. He told the court of the part he played in the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Kester Moriah testified to being present at the Georgetown Public Hospital when a Post Mortem examination was conducted on the body of Kishundyal. The PM report was tendered in evidence.

Also testifying were Constables Clive Gopaul and Howard Barlow. They told the court of the parts they played during the investigation.