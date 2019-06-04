Teni Housty elected Bar Association President

Latest update June 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
Attorney-at-Law Teni Housty was elected President when the Guyana Bar Association held its annual general meeting over the week
end at the High Court in Georgetown.
Housty will serve from 2019-2020. This marks Housty’s third term as President, having previously served two consecutive terms from 2008-2010.
Housty was admitted to the Bar in 1996. He is a member of the Chambers of Fraser & Housty. In addition to serving as President, he has served in various capacities in the Bar Council of the association since 1999.
Outgoing President, Mr. Kamal Ramkarran, having just completed two consecutive terms (2017-2019), was ineligible for re-election by the Rules of the Association.
In this regard, Ramkarran was elected unopposed to the post of Vice-President. Robin Stoby, S.C. was also elected as Vice-President.Pauline Chase was unanimously elected Secretary for the third consecutive term. Keoma Griffith was elected Assistant Secretary for the second consecutive term and Mr. Siand Dhurjon as Treasurer.
Rafiq Khan, S.C., Rajendra Poonai, S.C., Jamela Ali, Sanjeev Datadin, Arudranauth Gossai and Alanna Lall were all elected to serve as Council Members on the remaining six seats on the Bar Council, the executive of the association.
