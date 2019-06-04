Several aspiring coaches complete first aid programme

Latest update June 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
Several aspiring cricket coaches have participated in a first aid programme which was hosted by St. John’s Ambulance Brigade and organised by the staff of the Guyana Cricket Board.
According to Territorial Development Officer, Colin Stuart, the first aid programme is a pre-requisite to becoming a certified cricket coach and as such other programmes are planned for Berbice and Demerara shortly.
Stuart, a former West Indies fast bowler, stated that these programmes are important since coaches interact with players of different age groups. “Coaches and managers who would have certain authority of care, it is vital for them to have knowledge as the first person to deal with the injury,” he added. Stuart said that the sessions which included practical involvement, both individually and groups went well and he is pleased with the eagerness shown by participants.
Apart from first aid, child protection certificate is another pre-requisite for becoming a certified coach.
Stuart informed that two foundation coaching programmes are set for June 20 and 21 and June 24 and 25 with the latter involving only national cricketers.
He added that a level two coaching course is tentatively set for 26-31 of June.
