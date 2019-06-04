Latest update June 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Several aspiring coaches complete first aid programme

Jun 04, 2019 Sports 0

Several aspiring cricket coaches have participated in a first aid programme which was hosted by St. John’s Ambulance Brigade and organised by the staff of the Guyana Cricket Board.

Participants took time out for a photo op following the programme.

According to Territorial Development Officer, Colin Stuart, the first aid programme is a pre-requisite to becoming a certified cricket coach and as such other programmes are planned for Berbice and Demerara shortly.
Stuart, a former West Indies fast bowler, stated that these programmes are important since coaches interact with players of different age groups. “Coaches and managers who would have certain authority of care, it is vital for them to have knowledge as the first person to deal with the injury,” he added. Stuart said that the sessions which included practical involvement, both individually and groups went well and he is pleased with the eagerness shown by participants.
Apart from first aid, child protection certificate is another pre-requisite for becoming a certified coach.
Stuart informed that two foundation coaching programmes are set for June 20 and 21 and June 24 and 25 with the latter involving only national cricketers.
He added that a level two coaching course is tentatively set for 26-31 of June.

More in this category

Sports

Several aspiring coaches complete first aid programme

Several aspiring coaches complete first aid programme

Jun 04, 2019

Several aspiring cricket coaches have participated in a first aid programme which was hosted by St. John’s Ambulance Brigade and organised by the staff of the Guyana Cricket Board. According to...
Read More
GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup KO – Georgetown FA Santos to face Fruta Conquerors in Final

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup KO – Georgetown...

Jun 04, 2019

LBFCC/Albert Rose 90 mile Memorial Cycle Road Race set for Sunday

LBFCC/Albert Rose 90 mile Memorial Cycle Road...

Jun 04, 2019

KMPA 3rd annual Junior Olympic Games launched $4million in cash and prizes up for grabs

KMPA 3rd annual Junior Olympic Games launched...

Jun 04, 2019

ISKF-Guyana inaugural Independence Goodwill Karate Tourney – A Resounding Success

ISKF-Guyana inaugural Independence Goodwill...

Jun 04, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – East Demerara FA Buxton United and Golden Stars to play second semi on Saturday – Dynamic FC already in final

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – East Demerara...

Jun 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019