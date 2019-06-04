Sam Blinds must fix jail sentence fuh Jagdeo and de crew

When Donald sign away dem two oil blocks wha deh next door to de one Exxon got, he mek dem boys remember de parents who dead and lef de big son in charge of all de properties.

De whole family believe in de big brother. He gun tek care and look out fuh all he buddy and sissy interest.

Instead, de man secretly transfer two of de big family property to ee wife buddy and sissy.

De family only find out wha de big brother do when he wife buddy and sissy tell dem that dem owe dem couple million.

That is exactly wha happen wid Guyana. Donald was responsible fuh controlling de property including de oil wealth.

He sign away two oil blocks as big as Stabroek block wha ExxonMobil get. Exxon give Guyana a pittance fuh a signing bonus.

De companies who Donald give de two blocks to, give Guyana nutten. Instead, Guyana owe dem $131M, fuh what only de Donald and de Creatah know.

De things dem boys find strange about this is all over de world oil blocks does be given out and de countries does get big signing bonus. In de case of Brazil, de country get US$700M from one oil block.

Guyana wid Kaieteur and Canje should have gotten at least US$500M which woulda pay off fuh de money wha Jagdeo borrow to build de Skeldon factory, de airport, de Marriott and de Enmore packaging plant.

Dem boys trying to find de people and dem want Donald help dem. But instead, he playing games. He telling de nation he didn’t know Guyana found oil when ee sign away de two blocks. He think people stupid.

He was President of Guyana although he was not de man in power. Jagdeo, that scamp, and Rob de Earth is de people who give Donald de documents to sign.

He didn’t even read de contract but sign he name. And when he sign away de blocks was days before de elections.

He party even advertise bold. De headline was breaking news: Exxon strikes oil in Guyana. But de president of Guyana and presidential candidate seh he didn’t know.

Talk half and ask Sam Blinds how much jail fuh Jagdeo, Rob de Earth and Donald Dumb should get.