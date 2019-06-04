Salon owner slapped with six charges

A business man who operates a salon was yesterday slapped with six charges when he appeared in court where he was made to answer to the charges.

Patrick McCalman, a married father of three from Beterverwagting pleaded not guilty to all the charges that were read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

The first two charges alleged that on May 31, 2019 at Lacytown, Georgetown, he resisted two police constables, Daniel Collins and Jason Price, who were acting in the execution of their duties.

The next charge alleged that on the same date and at the same location the defendant called Gavin Brown a name other than his own in order to annoy him.

Also it was alleged that on May 31, 2019 in Georgetown McCalman, unlawfully assaulted the two police officers who were acting in the execution of their duties.

Finally, it was alleged that the defendant in public hearing behaved in a disorderly manner on May 31, 2019 in Georgetown.

Police prosecutor Adduni Inniss had no objections for bail to be granted to the defendant. Therefore after listening to the facts of the charge the magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of $40,000 for resisting arrest and assaulting the two police officers.

He was released on self bail for the remaining charges and instructed to return to court on June 24, 2019.