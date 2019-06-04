Safe to consume all poultry meat- Agri Ministry

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) has come out in response to the Trinidad authorities who said last week that Trinidad and Tobago has banned the import of poultry meat from Guyana to that country.

According to the GLDA, it has observed that the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries of Trinidad and Tobago has issued an advisory banning the importation of poultry, raw and cooked, from entering into the island from Guyana.

“The GLDA considers this advisory to be ill-advised as neither the sale, nor consumption, of poultry meat poses any health risks. The GLDA wishes to assure the general public that the issue with the duck disease, which has been suspected to be, but has not been confirmed as Duck Hepatitis Virus, has been contained and restricted to six duck farms on the coast of Guyana.”

According to GLDA, measures implemented, including the closure of its hatchery, the only one in Guyana that hatches duck eggs commercially, have assisted in containing the disease.

“The disease has not manifested itself in the other poultry sectors– chicken, turkey and Guinea bird– and has only been observed in ducklings between the ages of three and 15 days old.”

The Ministry of Agriculture assured that it is safe to consume all poultry products.

“While a disease incidence report to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) may elicit a country response, we are disappointed at the premature and excessive response of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries of Trinidad and Tobago which has placed a ban on all poultry products, raw and cooked, coming from Guyana.”

The GLDA said it will continue to perform and uphold its responsibility and mandate to provide wholesome meat and meat products to the consuming public.

Trinidad’s Agriculture Minister, Clarence Rambharat, last week announced an immediate ban on raw and cooked poultry originating from Guyana.

He stated that the ministry’s Chief Veterinary Officer has notified Customs and Excise Division, following an advisory in Guyana of the existence of duck virus hepatitis in a part of that country.

Rambharat stated that Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago do not trade with each other in poultry. However, the ban is precautionary and targets passengers coming into Trinidad and Tobago with raw or cooked poultry in their possession, he said.