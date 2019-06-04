Latest update June 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Police response to crimes has improved– Police Commissioner

Jun 04, 2019

Police Commissioner Leslie James, at a press conference yesterday, related to the media there has been an improvement in

‘Commissioner of Police, Leslie James’

police responses to crime scenes.
On Saturday, the residents of East Berbice caught a bandit red-handed in the upper flat of their home. They would probably not agree with what the Commissioner said.
The bandit was beaten by the residents who apprehended him and took matters into their own hands. This was because the ranks who were contacted at the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam, arrived some three hours after the report was made to them.
When the first call was made to the officers they claimed that there was no available vehicle in the compound to transport the ranks. Later in the day when the residents again contacted them, those officers claimed that there was no gas to refuel the vehicle.
The bandit is currently hospitalized.
But the commissioner did point out that if any citizen experiences or encounters any lackluster response after a call is made to the force; there are channels in the Force to which complaints can be made. Advisory by the U.S Government against travel to the country because of crime, Commissioner James insisted that there has been a decrease in crimes by 2.7% compared to this time last year.
He said that this percentage is based on actual crimes reported to the Police Force. He said that he would not respond to claims that the statistics may be an indication that citizens do not have confidence in the force, hence, they do not report crimes.
Commissioner James assured citizens and visitors to the country that the force is concerned about any occurrence of crime and will work to bring justice to all of those who might be affected.

 

New 2019