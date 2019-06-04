Man freed of $1.4M robbery charge

Yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, Leonard Farley, walked out of court a free man as the Magistrate found insufficient evidence against him for the $1.4M robbery that he was accused of.

The 31-year old vendor, who operates a stall in Stabroek Market, hails from Lot 3 Golden Grove, Public Road, East Bank Demerara. He had denied the allegation which was put to him all along. He was represented by Attorney-at-Law George Thomas.

It was alleged that the defendant on September 29, last, at the Black and White Bridge, Tucville, East La Penitence, while armed with a knife, he robbed Wayne Bratt of four gold chains, eight gold rings, and one gold band all to the value of $1,469,000.

Yesterday, when the matter was called in the courtroom of Magistrate Dylon Bess, where the trial was being conducted the magistrate ruled that there was insufficient evidence presented by the prosecutor for a conviction and as such he dismissed the matter.

The facts of the charge stated that on the day in question, the victim was proceeding home when he was confronted by the defendant, who relieved him of the articles mentioned in the charge and made good his escape.

However, Farley’s attorney was contending that his client was nowhere around the location of the crime at the time the incident allegedly occurred and he had an alibi to support this.

After being on remand for several weeks Farley was granted bail to the tune of $150,000 when the prosecutor failed to present statements into the matter.