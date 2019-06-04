GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup KO – Georgetown FA Santos to face Fruta Conquerors in Final

Playing at the historic GFF National Training Facility which could not have come at a better time in Guyana’s development, Santos sent Georgetown Football Club (GFC) packing via kicks from the penalty mark (5-3) after a pulsating 2-2 regulation time stalemate.

Fruta Conquerors on the other hand made light work of GT Panthers, brushing them aside, 6-0 led by a double each from their most lethal forward Nicholas McArthur and Osofa Simpson.

Santos had taken the lead against GFC when Ryan Dowding converted in the 15thminute but the Bourda Blues responded in like manner on 26 minutes through a Rondel Peters goal to even the scores.

It was GFC which took the lead next, well into the second half, this time, Adrian Aaron found the back of the nets in the 68th minute to hand his team the lead. Santos tried their utmost to square the score and finally did so five minutes to full time, Raymond Bandhu finishing clinically to ease an enormous amount of pressure that had built up in the Santos camp.

Based on the competition rules for this stage, kicks from the penalty mark was employed straight after full time to decide the winner and Santos, which enjoyed an encouraging start to the GFF Elite League level this season, schooled GFC.

The boys in white buried all five of their kicks from the penalty mark but GFC were only able to score three of theirs, which meant that Santos had confirmed their passage to the final against the rampaging Fruta Conquerors, GFF Elite League back to back champions.

The Fruta boys were led on their demolition of GT Panthers by one of the leading scorers from the Elite League, Nicholas McArthur who has continued to show his consistency up front having scored a helmet-trick against Riddim Squad on Saturday.

McArthur was on target in the 13th and 18th minutes; Osofa Simpson emulated his teammates feat of a brace when he rocked the nets in the 26th and 48th minutes while there was one each for Ravon Bailey in the 10th and Simeon Hackett in the 33rd minute.

The final between Santos and Fruta Conquerors will be played on Saturday following the third place playoff between GT Panthers and GFC at 13:30hrs at the same venue. The winner of the final will qualify for the National Playoffs.