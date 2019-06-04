Cocaine in fish Men get four years, fined $25M fine

Latest update June 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
Amir Ally and Baldeo Persaud were yesterday sentenced to four years’ imprisonment and fined $25M each after Senior Magistr
ate Leron Daly found them guilty of trafficking nine kilograms of cocaine in fish.
Businessman Ally, 30, of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara; and Canter truck driver Persaud, 32, of Lot 47 Kingston Street, ‘C’ Field Leonora, West Coast Demerara were handed sentence in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where their trial was being conducted.
It was alleged that on February 6, 2018, at Laparkan Cargo Shed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) they trafficked 9.366 kilograms of cocaine in fish.
Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford represented the state in the matter. According to information, the shipper was Ally while Persaud was the transporter of the boxes of frozen fish stuffed with cocaine to the airport.
The facts of the charge indicated that on the day in question, ranks from CANU conducted a search of the boxes, which had already been packed and were at the Cargo Shed.
During the search, the ranks found a quantity of cocaine stashed in frozen fish that was destined for the USA.
An investigation was then carried out and the two defendants were arrested and charged for the offence.
