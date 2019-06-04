Businesses deliberately not issuing receipts, warranties -surveys shows

Several businesses have been found guilty of deliberately failing to issue receipts, warranties, and not conforming to ‘Return of Goods Policies’ as dictated by Consumer Affairs Unit (CAU) legislation.

In a checklist business survey recently conducted, Duties of Suppliers was used to evaluate the level of compliance of businesses inspected. The top three non-conformance issues discovered were Return of Goods, Receipts, and Warranties.

According to the survey a significant 57 or 36 per cent of businesses inspected failed to adhere to the Return Policy. Following closely behind was the issuance of receipts, with 53 or 33% of businesses admitting that no receipts were issued to customers upon purchase.

Additionally, 41 or 26% of Businesses either did not offer warranty, or it did not align with the criteria stated in the Consumer Act.

That aside in the area of pilfering information to consumers, 1 business was found guilty, while glitches were found in prices and fees with 18 businesses. With regards to failure to issues 53 businesses were found guilty, while 41 failed to provide warranties with purchases. Not adhering to the Return of Goods policies were 57 entities, with 27 failing to stick to protocol when it came to Returning Defective Goods.

Failing to display notices governing the Return of Goods were 13 businesses, with 19 entities failing to stick to laws governing Lay Away and Purchase Sale.

Notices on Return of Goods

The Consumer Affairs Unit (CAU) has undertaken a regulatory framework which is led by facts – based on technical evidence — and outcome focused. This incorporates the utilisation of data and information based on complaints, research and analysis and field work assessment; in order to better evaluate contravention trends, thus allowing the development of outcome focus strategies and programmes in the sphere of consumer protection.

In other words, the unit has integrated a system where information about contraventions, complaints trends, and specific groups of offenders is analysed and then paired with executive strategies.

This is to appropriately direct actions and resources for the purpose of creating an impact of compliance by reducing, eliminating, and preventing contraventions of the Consumer Affairs Act (CAA).

Their goal is to strategically position Guyana for takeoff in 2019; to be on par with more developed countries in the mould of consumer awareness and redress. To a great extent, this is already being achieved.

Administering and enforcing the Consumer Affairs Act has taken shape in many dynamics, with the addition of countrywide business compliance inspections in 2018. The challenges faced, especially non-compliance by suppliers, have caused the remodeling of their modus operandi resulting in a more pro-active, and results driven approach.