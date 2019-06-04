BP to pay $$B for suspicious Senegal gas deal

BBC World Report) Millions of people of Senegal, on the west coast of Africa, live in poverty, but the standard of living for these people should be much higher. This country is rich in natural resources because large reserves of oil and gas have been discovered there. But much of that wealth has been lost through corruption.

Romanian businessman Frank Timis, has been involved in a series of controversial mining deals in Africa. His companies have faced many accusations from bribing politicians to shooting miners.

Phillip Caldwell used to run a secretive offshore trust for Frank Timis but he has agreed to let the secrets known because he became concerned about the way Timis did his business. He is seen posing with the President of Sierra Leone and the President of Burkina Faso, so he did a lot of work in West Africa, says Caldwell. Furthermore, Caldwell related that Frank Timis often remarked himself as the godfather of West Africa.

In 2012, Frank Timis set up a company called Petro-Tim. It was given the exploration rights for two large oil and gas concessions off the coast of Senegal, even though it has no track record in the industry. “The country Petro-Tim, the company that was selected in the end, shouldn’t have benefitted from these permits because this company didn’t have any experience in the field. Petro-Tim has no known past or proven expertise of oil research and oil exploration.”

This is according to the former Prime Minister of Senegal, Abdoul Mbaye.

It is very surprising that when there were other British companies FTSE 250, big, decent-sized companies who have had success in Africa, were unable to get the concession of those two oil blocks, but Petro-Tim was able to do so. In Caldwell’s opinion, that company should not have gotten that concession.

A few months after the deal was signed, Senegal elected a new president, Macky Sall, and he promised to fight corruption.

He said, “We will put an end to mismanagement and corruption and put in place a new system of government.” He quickly ordered an investigation into Frank Timis’s deal. It concluded that Petro-Tim should lose the concessions. But the new president allowed Frank Timis to keep the two oil blocks anyway.

This led to demonstrations in Senegal about the Timis deal. Protestors claimed that the president’s family was cashing in through a company called Timis Corporation. A Senegalese said, “There is a murky company called Timis Corporation that has 30% of our gas, but nobody knows who they are. We want to know who are the shareholders of Timis Corporation and what did these people do to deserve 30% of our gas?”

The deal looks suspicious because Frank Timis gave a top to the president’s brother, Aliou Sall, even though he has no experience in the energy industry. The ex Prime Minister noted, “It’s extremely serious because there’s an obvious conflict of interest. It’s the president who signs the decree and allows the contract to go ahead, and his brother works in the group that benefit from this contract. It’s extremely serious.”

Documents were obtained that revealed the details of Aliou Sall’s contract for the first time. The contract showed that the president’s brother was paid $25,000 a month for five years. That is $1.5 million. Sall was also promised shared worth $3M in Frank Timis’s companies.

The contract was showed to an expert on due diligence and corruption.

This expert, Lawyer Jeremy Carver related, “The monthly payments of $25,000 for a consultancy a little surprisingly large for somebody that has no previous experience in that industry. The explanation for which seems to be that it’s connected with the confirmation by his brother, the president, of the licensed blocks… I do find the payments suspicious. The linkage between the two is unmistakable in my view.”

Aliou Sall denies corruption. His lawyers say that his payments were, “In line with other similar roles in the industry.” He never received the shares and was, “engaged for his expertise and not because he happened to be the brother of President Sall.”

He also claimed that he “never attended any meeting with President Sall about the deal.”

In 2016, gas was discovered in the concessions and BP agreed to buy Frank Timis out. BP bought Timis Corporation’s remaining stake in these concessions for $250 million. But that’s just the start. The real cash comes from the royalties.

Details have been obtained about the royalties agreement and it is described as the “most generous in the industry.” Over the next 40 years, BP will pay Timis Corporation between nine and $12 billion.”

BP says its investments will bring “substantial benefits” to Senegal, and that it “conducted extensive and appropriate due diligence in areas including ethics, compliance and anti-corruption.” BP “rejects any implication that it acted properly.”

But documents showed that BP knew about the suspicious payments to the president’s brother, and it went ahead with the deal anyway. “It’s absolutely indefensible that a company like BP should rewarding somebody like Frank Timis, particularly when BP really cannot guarantee that there wasn’t any bribery involved in the ostentation of these blocks.” says Global witness, Daniel Balint-Kurti.

BP chief executive Bob Dudley refused to answer questions in relation to the scandal. Frank Timis’s lawyers say that he did not set up or Control Petro-Tim. They say that the gas deal will give Senegal, “many billions of dollars per annum,” and that Timis “invested high risk pioneer capital” and “used his expertise to attract major oil and gas players.” But a payment has been discovered that looks like a bribe.

An email was sent to Frank Timis’s offshore trus. It says tax was due to the Senegalese government and that Timis would like $250,000 to cover it. But documents show that the cash does not go to the government. It goes to a private company, and it was discovered the company is owned by Aliou Sall. Another quarter of a million dollars had been secretly paid to the president’s brother.

Frank Timis’s lawyers deny that he paid a bribe. They say, “No money was ever transferred from Timis Corporatin to Agritrans Sarl,” and that we have seen a incorrect ledger entry which was later corrected, but in actuality, it never was. Company accounts also show that the suspicious payment was made to Aliou Sall’s company. Evidence suggests that the people of Senegal have been cheated out of billions of dollars. Frank Timis is who is getting that money and it’s BP who has helped him to cash it in.