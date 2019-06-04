17-year-old stabbed to death by knife yielding duo

Seventeen- year- old, Clive Osborne, of 735 Market Street, Supenaam, was reportedly stabbed to death by two knife yielding men on Sunday around 18:20 hrs.

His close relative, Kishaun Burnette, told this publication that the now deceased Osborne had left his home to purchase a phone card a short distance away at a shop in the village when the incident occurred.

He said that he was chatting with friends in the village when he received the news that Osborne was stabbed and left lying on the road.

He said he jumped into his car and sped to the scene where he was shocked to find his cousin lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the public road. Burnette said he lifted the motionless body and placed it in his car before speeding off to the Suddie Hospital where medical staff pronounced Osborne dead on arrival.

It is said that Osborne succumbed to a stab wound to the left chest (in the region of the heart), one below the third left rib, and a stab to the forehead as well.

According to Burnette, the attackers had an ongoing feud with the deceased and another relative, Sherwin Peters.

He said on the day of the incident the two men (names not provided) were seen drinking at a liquor shop in the village. Upon seeing Osborne they cornered him and a heated argument ensued during which one of the men whipped out a knife and stabbed him repeatedly about the body.

The men made their escape right after committing the crime.

Reports suggest that the two men were taken into custody at the Aurora Police Station as investigations continue.