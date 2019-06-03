Youths join fight against domestic violence

According to Quora, an online website, “Domestic violence tends to be a cycle and one that is difficult to break. Children raised in families where domestic abuse takes place tend to repeat the cycle either by becoming abusers themselves or by entering relationships where they are abused. This cycle can continue for generations on end.”

Three exceptional youngsters have begun reaching out to combat domestic violence.

Nicola Munroe, Calvin Roberts and Tanisha Kingston, all aged 25, have met with Randy Shepherd, a businessman who is also taking a stand against the social issue that plagues our society.

They met with him via social media and decided to join his bandwagon. They are passionate about what they are trying to take a stand in and are aiming at one day being able to eliminate Domestic Violence.

Roberts said, “As a volunteer, this is my first time tackling a social issue and I feel great being a part of something that is geared towards bringing awareness in this nature.”

“What I have learnt with Domestic Violence is that we should not stereotype. I had first believed that persons in high positions like business persons, office workers and to the likes of those employments; are not affected by this issue.”

“By reaching out to individuals, I have seen that it does not pass anyone. This allowed me to better understand and emphasise with victims. With this knowledge, I want to reach out to persons more to share awareness about Domestic Violence.”

Kingston said that, “I am very much overwhelmed to be a part of this fight. I was a victim of domestic violence and with help, I got out. My kids were affected and I myself would have had suicidal thoughts.”

“I want persons to be able to have that encouragement to leave before seeing suicide as a way out or even worse being murdered by their partner.”

“I see myself going far for this matter and I would do whatever I need to do, even if it is tramping in the hot sun to get the message out there, I would do it. I have been in it and therefore, I know what it can do and I don’t want that for anyone else.”

Finally, Munroe said that, “I lost my mother and sister-in-law to this. It was emotional and overwhelming for me to reach out to others to help them know that one needs to put themselves first.”

“If you as an individual do not see yourself getting up to make a change, then there is no hope because eventually that very cycle that started with you will continue.”

“I believe that with this initiative of bringing awareness to persons and having them join the fight against Domestic Violence will bring about a change. The public needs to be educated so that overall, they can see that no one is responsible for your happiness.”