UG and stakeholders launch “Energy Think Tank” initiative

As Guyana speeds towards unchartered waters in oil and gas exploration, and production in the context of green sustainable energy, the University of Guyana (UG) along with its key local and international stakeholders have launched a “Think Tank” Initiative.

This “Think Tank” initiative aims at discussing, disseminating and figuring out with partners to tackle energy related issues in Guyana.

Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohammed said that this is an exciting opportunity to work with UG, as they team up with a number of international and local stakeholders.

These stakeholders include the Arizona State University, Trent University, the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), the Department of Energy, Guyoil, and the Faculty of Natural and Social Sciences of UG, as well as Caricom representatives.

According Professor Mohammed, other countries have not yet understood the pressures this “wonderful moment” brings, and such this “Think Tank” will assist in mitigating some, if not all of those issues.

She also remarked that this launch is one in a series of events that the university has been undertaking to better educate and facilitate discussions about the oil and gas sector. The university has been hosting seminars, discussions and programmes to equip persons to respond to the problems that may arise with the introduction of the new sector.

The ‘Think Tank’ intends to soon come up with an agenda that will be shared to the general public.

The event which was held last Friday was facilitated at the recently commissioned Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Centre for Behavioral Sciences and Research at the university’s Turkeyen campus.