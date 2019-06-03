Toll gate to monitor alcohol at Baramita Village – govt invests $1M

The community of Baramita located in the Barima-Waini, Region 1, on Friday received $1M to construct a tollbooth to control the quantity of alcohol and other illicit substances, and monitor visitors entering the village.

A Department of Public Information release stated that this project is part of the village’s 2019 capital works under the Presidential Grant programme. Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock and Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams along with Special Assistant on Projects and Community Development to the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Martin Cheong handed over the cheque to Toshao Sharmine Rambajue at a community outreach at the Baramita Primary School.

The DPI release quoted Toshao Rambajue as saying this is part of the Village Council’s effort to bring some order in the mining community. It will also assist in further curbing the many social ills that are affecting Baramita as well as increase revenue at the village council.

The facility will be managed by the village council and the funds garnered will go towards maintaining the road and other village projects, the Toshao explained.

Minister Allicock commended the village council for moving ahead with the implementation of the facility; and emphasised the importance of maintaining law and order within the village.

The Minister reminded the residents that the Amerindian Act of 2006 empowers Village Councils to implement rules for the community.

“We have been assisting the village in establishing their Village Improvement Plan and their village rules… I am happy to see you moving in this direction, it will help to prevent some of the social issues in this community… we are here to support you in doing these things.”

Additionally, the Village Council received a computer along with accessories and a printer for the school, along with a guitar for the cultural group. Minister Hastings-Williams noted that this initiative is part of the government’s mission to provide all the necessary tools the children need for their education.

“Education is very important, once you have education, you can contribute to the development of this rich community,” she told the many students present at the meeting.

Baramita is the largest Indigenous settlement in Guyana with a population of about 4,000 people spread across 22 satellite villages. Its main economic activities are mining and traditional farming and hunting.