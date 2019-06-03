Thief tied up and beaten by East Bank Berbice residents – cops arrive three and a half hours later

A brazen thief got a sound beating on Saturday night after being caught red handed in the upper flat of a house located at Lot 1 Edinburgh, East Bank Berbice.

The man,, who is reportedly hospitalised, gained entry through a window at the front of the building just after 21:25 hrs while no one was at home in the upper flat.

He was however unaware that there was someone in the lower flat.

According to the tenant in the lower flat of the two storey concrete house, she heard footsteps in the upper flat and she immediately messaged the tenant living in the upper flat to ask if anyone was upstairs, and the woman said no one was home.

At that point, she realised someone had broken into the home.

“I messaged my husband and then was keeping in contact with her (the upper flat tenant). Later, my husband came home but when he come, he told me the light upstairs was on and when he turn on the car, the light cut off.”

By then, other residents were alerted.

She said that ranks at the Central Police Station were contacted, but residents were reportedly told that no vehicle was available.

Shortly after her husband arrived with the top flat tenant and she opened the door.

“Dem boys from the village and so go in the house and find the boy hiding under the table so dem boy start hold on pon he and tie he up and then they drop some lash pon he”.

When residents asked the perpetrator who he worked for, he allegedly replied and said that he works for the devil.

The police were once again contacted and allegedly said there was no gas for the police vehicle.

The tenant decided to drive to the Central Police Station to bring a rank.

The community patrol pick-up arrived after midnight to take the thief away.

The suspect reportedly lives a short distance from the home, which he broke into and only moved to the village some six months ago, villagers disclosed.

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that there were several events in Berbice where police ranks and the vehicles were occupied at, hence none being reportedly available to respond to the scene. It was also disclosed by a police source that several of the vehicles that were donated by the Chinese Government just recently are out of operation due to mechanical issues.

However, the Central Police Station had a police pick-up and a police bus available to carry out traffic duties for the entire day yesterday.

Efforts to contact the Divisional Commander for a comment were unsuccessful.