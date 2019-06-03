Saudi Arabia got Kings, Guyana got king of kings

Ever since dem announce Guyana find oil, dem boys know kak gon pass because dat is what all oil companies do around the world, pass kak.

De waterfalls paper carried several stories how oil companies target weak and corrupt Govts.

Dem boys plan to tell Guyana in de future many stories about what de PPP and de PNC/AFC Govts do wid de oil industry so people can decide wheh dem Govts tekking Guyana.

De paper already report over and over dat almost all the oil countries Exxon went into and left, the people became poorer than they were before.

Dat is exactly wheh Guyana heading if you de people don’t wake up to what is already playing out in dis country.

When dis newspaper was exposing what oil companies did to several countries Carl Greenidge, who was de foreign affairs man, was the first to get upset.

He was so livid with one reporter just after a function at de Marriott, dat he tek out he phone and show de reporter an email dat he had just received from the top executive of Exxon.

Dat email seh, ‘Man dis kind of reporting does happen after we lef; not before.’

Meaning when dem rob de country blind is only then de media does wise up the nation.

Now ask yourself, is who interest dis man looking out for? You or ExxonMobil?

Now we learning a lot of things about dem politicians. One is dat Donald Ramotar sign away two oil blocks –Kaieteur and Canje. These two blocks is as big as de Stabroek dat Exxon own.

De companies dat get de oil blocks got no assets. A matter of fact, nutten can be seen or heard about dem in de oil industry. Dem never drill a water well in Pomeroon or Timbuktu. Dem never even find a pint of oil anyway in the world.

Nobody know nutten about dem, and worse yet in de oil industry yet de PPP put de two oil blocks in the hands of these people.

Now dem boys realise why the PPP never seh anything or even join the discussion when de waterfalls paper was exposing all de weaknesses, loopholes and skullduggery in the oil industry.

De PNC silent, de AFC dumb and deaf and all dis going on while dem boys finding a lot wrong in de oil industry.

Dem boys see people scrambling to become kings of Kings, even bigger dan de Saudi kings.

Talk half and confront de politicians about what dem doing in de oil industry.