RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams continues to invest heavily in the Educational Sector

Since its formation in 1990, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS has placed special emphasis on the importance of Education by investing heavily to assist students to fulfill their educational goals. The ten cricket teams of the Club continued the longstanding tradition by making a donation to a youth who wants to write several CSEC subjects after dropping out of school at a young age and twelve students of the Rose Hall Town Nursery School.

RHTYSC Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu stated that the main agenda for Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation in 2019 is the promotion of its highly successful Say NO/Say Yes Campaign which targets all youths in Berbice. The main objective is to promote the Say No to Alcohol, Tobacco, Drugs, Crime, Suicide and Yes to Sports, Religion, Education and Culture Message.

The ten Cricket Teams donated financially to eighteen years old Govindan Sahadeo of Port Mourant to assist him to fulfill his dream of writing several subjects at the CSEC Level. Shahdeo was forced to leave school due to ill health of his father and to take care of his younger siblings. Today, he wants to complete his education with the objective to join the Medical Profession.

A close friend of Sahadeo approached Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster for the Club to assist Sahadeo with funds for Textbooks and the recent National Awardee readily agreed. The ten teams were then mandated to assist and they handed over $20,000 to Sahadeo. Naidu in handing over the Cheque praised the employee of the Port Mourant Hospital for having the courage to complete his education and stated that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club was willing to assist in the future. Sahadeo expressed gratitude to Foster, the teams for their investment into his future and promised to make them proud.

The Team also handed over $50,000 worth of educational materials to the Management of the Rose Hall Town Nursery School. The much needed items would be donated to twelve students of the school based on discipline, attitude and the financial income of their parents. Additionally, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and the Teams donated over $100,000 worth of trophies, medals and prizes to several schools across Berbice on requests for upcoming graduation and fundraising events.

Naidu stated that the Club would continue to invest in youths and disclosed that a major sponsorship would soon be unveiled for the Say No/Say Yes Campaign. The sponsor would be an investor in Guyana’s emerging oil and gas sector. Under the sponsorship, the ten cricket teams would publish thousands of its Youth Information Booklet for free distribution across Guyana, host a Berbice wide Essay Competition, print thousand of Say No Posters among others.