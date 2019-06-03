Regal Masters, Wellman Masters chalk wins

Regal Masters and Wellman Masters have secured their places in the final of the Fisherman Masters/Chand’s Printing Service softball competition which was contested yesterday at Malteenoes Sports Club.

Regal Masters beat Savage by 166 runs. Batting first, Regal Masters managed 239-7 off their allotted 20 overs. Unnis Yusuf struck five fours and 12 sixes in a top score of 110, while David Harper slammed five fours and seven sixes in a fine 93. Vivekanand Ramsaywack took 2-52. The pair steadied the innings nicely with a third wicket stand of 188 after Regal Masters were reduced to 26-2.

Savage were bowled out for 73 in reply. Troy Ramsaywack made 46, while Wazir Baksh got 14 as Khalid Haslim picked up 3-5 and Troy Kippins 2-20.

Wellman Masters beat HS Masters by eight wickets. HS Masters took first strike and made 118 all out in 20 overs. Troy Lewis stroked an even half century off 41 balls with five sixes, while Saheed Gittens made 32 including one four and three sixes. Latchman Kallicharran captured 3-18 and Rawle Reid 2-23.

Wellman Masters replied with 121-2 in 15 overs. Mahase Chunilall led with 47 which contained one four and five sixes and came off 37 balls. Greg De Franca scored 35 with two fours and three sixes and Kallicharran 22 not out inclusive of three sixes.