Minister Broomes visits parents of child crushed at Agricola

Latest update June 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Minister of Youth Affairs within the Ministry of the Presidency, Simona Broomes yesterday visited the parents of seven-year-old Ciara Benjamin, who was crushed by a truck on the Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara on Saturday.
The Minister offered condolences on behalf of President David Granger and the Government.
“Just as we celebrate with our people, we also grieve with them,” she stated. “It is a hard situation,” she said about the death of little Ciara.
During her visit with the child’s parents Orlando Benjamin and Chrisann Thegg, in South Ruimveldt, Minister Broomes offered words of encouragement to the family and assured that the government stood ready to assist with expenses during this difficult time.
“I have spoken with Minister Amna Ally (Minister of Social Protection) about government taking care of the expenses… It’s a hard situation, it’s a life, an innocent baby lost,” Minister Broomes noted.
“We cannot replace a life, but we are here for this young family.”
The child was with an aunt when the accident occurred. Police are still gathering information about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
