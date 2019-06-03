Letter to the Sports Editor… Some questions for the GBA head

Dear Sports Editor,

Even as we examine the fall out between Kevin Allicock and the executive of the Guyana Boxing Association, it may be instructive to question the disappearance of a former Olympic aspirant, Imran Khan, from the scene with no logical explanation from the executive of the Boxing Association.

Allicock was cited for his lackadaisical approach to his training sessions and we were told that GBA President, Steve Ninvalle, has written to GOA President, K A Juman Yassin suggesting that the monthly stipend offered to the boxer be suspended while an investigation is launched to ascertain the reason behind the said boxer’s lackadaisical approach to his training sessions.

On the face of things, and in the eyes of the uninitiated, such a firm administrative stance may seem justified but one needs to firstly pose a few questions to Mr. Ninvalle and even examine any shortcomings on his part that might have contributed to Allicock’s behavior.

Like I said, one may need to review from as far back as when Imran Khan was touted as the one to win an Olympic Gold medal. Monies were solicited from the business community as well as after the application of many public relations ploys. Khan was shuttled around the globe, to many high profiled tournaments at huge costs yet he failed to qualify for the Olympic Games. He has since shown a disinterest and simply disappeared from contention.

Did Mr. Ninvalle forget to mention that under his watch Imran Khan was roaming the street and was engaged in a street fight and received injuries from a stabbing incident when he was to have been encamped under the watchful eyes of GBA trainers?

It is apposite to note that the esteemed President of the GBA did not find it necessary to deal with this issue in a public way. He did not find it necessary to rake his trainers over the coals but instead remained mum while replacing Khan with Allicock without even a modicum of respect for the public or financial supporters by offering a line of explanation or remorse.

Did Mr. Ninvalle hold an inquiry over the defection of three of our boxers to the USA while under the watch of his anointed coach?

By the way, why is the focus only on Allicock, what about Colin Lewis, another anointed pugilist? Are we not owed an update on his progress in view of the fact that monies were solicited from the public and business entities towards his boxing advancement? He seems to have been sidelined because we are not hearing much about him; it’s only Allicock, Allicock, Allicock!

On the same note, could Mr. Ninvalle please explain to his publics what has become of GDF boxer, Burt Braithwaite, and why such a talented boxer has disappeared from the ring without even an explanation? Would you tell the public or do you want to confer the honours (on me)? Also explain to us why you should not be the one being placed under the microscope. Explain also, Mr. Ninvalle, why some gyms were shut out from the voting process in the last AGM. Explain sir, why YOU have to stand at the gates collecting entrance fees devoid of a structured accounting system. Explain also, what you have accomplished for our boxers since your installment as President of the GBA. We have read of your world sojourns and prestigious placements in some of the major world bodies, how has these positions redounded positively to the boxers’ development. What is the GBA finances like? When last was there an audit from a reputable firm? Why were we not furnished with a financial report pertaining to international tournaments held in Guyana?

What monies have been accrued from the Berbice to Georgetown walk and had it been remitted into the GBA coffers?

There are lots of other questions that could be asked but those above, if addressed may very well highlight where there is a necessity for an inquiry by the GOA and it certainly should not be directed at those poor, defenseless pugilists.

In closing, I have gotten quite a few enemies in my (journalistic) and other efforts to have Mr. Ninvalle installed as President of the GBA. I have been publicly called a miscreant by his predecessor. I have accepted a professional assignment (paid for) to investigate certain alleged improprieties of Ninvalle’s predecessor. I was in the forefront of Ninvalle’s installation as GBA President. I accepted, and later willingly rescinded my appointment as PRO of GBA because I was not satisfied with the general modus operandi of the GBA. My interest is not position oriented but a desire to see our young pugilists reap the rewards of their sweat (and blood). I will die representing that!

Michael Benjamin

Former Carifta gold medalist

Former lightweight champion (pro)

Former welterweight champion (pro)

Former Continental of America’s Champion (pro)

Now journalist