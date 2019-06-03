‘Irresponsible’ business operators slammed for wanton garbage disposal around country

Latest update June 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Irresponsible business personnel are dumping huge piles of garbage around the country.
Sources within the Mayor and City Council have repeatedly complained about individuals disposing of refuse in the very areas that were cleaned by their personnel.
They had said that this practice by some businesses gave the impression that the City Council staff were not working.
Investigations have revealed that Georgetown was not the only area plagued with the problem of businesses disposing of garbage unprofessionally.
On the West Bank Demerara, residents complained about a poultry business that dumped sacks of chicken feathers and body parts into a trench close to the public road.
This created an intolerable stench.
Meanwhile , also on the West Bank Demerara, a popular supermarket owner is being accused of dumping his refuse close to the Demerara River Bank, behind a building that is said to be owned by a popular hotel on the Westside.
Management of the hotel had reportedly asked the businessman to cease this practice, but their pleas were reportedly ignored.
There are also businesses that dispose of their garbage close to the rails of a bridge just outside the Versailles Public Health Centre.
Residents have indicated that businesses from as far as Parika would come with trucks and dump their refuse in the bushes close to the bridge.
The story was the same at Calcutta, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara. Residents have been complaining for ages about businessmen from outside the village dumping their garbage on the parapets in the wee hours of the morning as residents were either asleep or resting.
This was also the case in Airy Hall Village, and Bush Lot Village, West Coast Berbice, according to villagers.
Jun 03, 2019Tiger Bay’s Deon Alfred will definitely be among the contenders for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the fourth annual Corona futsal tournament after smashing seven goals against Future Stars in...
Jun 03, 2019
Jun 03, 2019
Jun 03, 2019
Jun 03, 2019
Jun 03, 2019
I was feeding my cat when I got a call to come down immediately outside the AFC office to witness the emanations and gesticulations... more
Andaiye who died this past week was a brave woman. A protégé of the late Dr. Walter Rodney, she faced down the oppressor’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Edward Seaga was a great Jamaican patriot, well-deserving of the many tributes that have been paid... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]