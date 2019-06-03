‘Irresponsible’ business operators slammed for wanton garbage disposal around country

Irresponsible business personnel are dumping huge piles of garbage around the country.

Sources within the Mayor and City Council have repeatedly complained about individuals disposing of refuse in the very areas that were cleaned by their personnel.

They had said that this practice by some businesses gave the impression that the City Council staff were not working.

Investigations have revealed that Georgetown was not the only area plagued with the problem of businesses disposing of garbage unprofessionally.

On the West Bank Demerara, residents complained about a poultry business that dumped sacks of chicken feathers and body parts into a trench close to the public road.

This created an intolerable stench.

Meanwhile , also on the West Bank Demerara, a popular supermarket owner is being accused of dumping his refuse close to the Demerara River Bank, behind a building that is said to be owned by a popular hotel on the Westside.

Management of the hotel had reportedly asked the businessman to cease this practice, but their pleas were reportedly ignored.

There are also businesses that dispose of their garbage close to the rails of a bridge just outside the Versailles Public Health Centre.

Residents have indicated that businesses from as far as Parika would come with trucks and dump their refuse in the bushes close to the bridge.

The story was the same at Calcutta, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara. Residents have been complaining for ages about businessmen from outside the village dumping their garbage on the parapets in the wee hours of the morning as residents were either asleep or resting.

This was also the case in Airy Hall Village, and Bush Lot Village, West Coast Berbice, according to villagers.