GWI engineer Deon Anderson earns PHD

Deon Anderson, a chemical engineer attached to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) on Saturday became the first engineer from that entity to earn a doctoral degree(PHD).

The Lindener was conferred with this distinction in Dallas Texas, USA, where he was accompanied by his parents for the grand occasion.

Anderson grew up at Half Mile Wismar, and received his early education at the Mackenzie High School.

He was a high flyer at the school, and was honoured as top CXC student for Region 10 in 2003.

He subsequently proceeded on scholarship, to pursue studies in chemical engineering in Cuba.

Anderson would later obtain his Master’s Degree, in water and waste water engineering in the UK.

The youngest engineer heading an entire Department at GWI, Anderson was among the first Chemical Engineers to join GWI, in 2011, and is presently the only one, with a Master’s Degree in Water and Wastewater Engineering.

He has to his credit, spearheaded the laboratory Quality Assurance programme, just over a year ago,

earning GWI a national certification, for the first time in the company’s history.

Reflecting on his most recent achievement, Anderson posited, “I feel honoured and fortunate, yet truly humbled by this achievement, where I know for a fact that I am making my family, my hometown (Linden), my employer (GWI), friends and loved ones, all proud as they celebrate this accomplishment with me.

“It is my belief that the doctorate (PhD) in leadership is one of the most holistic and complete degrees one can ever pursue, as it is specifically geared, towards creating strategic changes within an organisation, to help advance it in such a way, that it can meet or exceed its goals.”

He further stated that leaders must be transformational, in their approach, as the needs of employees, customers and communities, are served-improving their quality of life through more effective and efficient goods and services.

“The more we serve is the more we lead, it’s that simple,” he added. This, he pointed out, can propel success in every aspect of productivity, irrespective of sector.

He expressed “sincerest gratitude” to the Almighty, for affording him such a unique opportunity, and equipping him to serve Guyana in a “transformational way”.

Anderson was also high in praise of his parents, who he said have taught him, nothing but sacrifice, selflessness and hard work.

They also encouraged him to pursue his goals “consistently and courageously.”

The Management and Staff of GWI were a constant source of inspiration and motivation in helping to propel him, towards his ultimate success, Anderson acknowledged.