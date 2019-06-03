Gunmen rob Nandy Park Supermarket

–owner says place a target for bandits

A Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara family was left in a state of shock after bandits target their supermarket in a brazen midday attack yesterday.

Mohammed Sheedul Hack, the proprietor of M.S Hack Supermarket, which is located at the entrance of Nandy Park, said that the gunmen terrorised his wife and carted off the day’s sales.

Hack told Kaieteur News that he was not at home when the gunmen invaded his business place.

“I had left to go out and I took my daughter with me. I received a phone call about what happened and I came back home.”

“They placed them (wife and staff) on the floor and kick up my wife all in her face before they take the money and ran off. I just glad that I took my daughter with me or they would have harmed her too,” the businessman said.

One of the employees said that the men entered the Supermarket while pretending to be customers.

“One of them asked if we does sell alcohol and I told him know no, then the other one ask for toothpaste and by the time I turn around and turn back, the gun was in my face. They tell everybody to lie down flat and then them kick up the boss lady in she face before them empty the register… they run through the alley way and disappear,” the labourer said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hack noted that his business place has been the target of constant robberies over the years.

“For the past 15 years, is steady attacks and robberies by bandits. When my daughter was only three months old, they put my wife to lie down and put a gun to her head. At this point, I’m so fed up and I have been trying to get my family out of here permanently but the Embassy keeps denying them visas.”

Hack said too that he isn’t optimistic that justice will be served since previous reports made to the police yielded no arrests.

“All the reports were made to the Providence Police Station but the police never arrest or charge anybody, so we don’t know who really behind these crimes.”