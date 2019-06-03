‘F’ Division records at least 14 murders in six months -imbibing of alcohol blamed for most killings

Police in Guyana’s interior locations continue to express concern over the spate of murders in ‘F’ Division that are often fuelled by alcohol.

It is estimated that at least 14 murders have been recorded in ‘F’ Division for the first six months of the year.

Most of them have a particular pattern: Two friends or a group of men begin drinking, an argument ensues, and one kills the other.

When sober, the perpetrator has no recollection of his deed.

“Most of these crimes, including sexual offences, happen when these people are drunk,” a source said.

MURDER OVER A HAMMOCK

In April, David Smith was charged with murdering his cousin, Dave Boyal, at Black Water Island Backdam, Cuyuni River. That incident occurred in March 22.

It is alleged that Smith, who was reportedly intoxicated, entered the mining camp, and began to cut down the hammocks.

An argument reportedly ensued between the parties and this annoyed Smith, who allegedly armed himself with an arrow and stabbed Boyal to the abdomen, which led to his death.

At around the same time, Emanuel McLeod, said to be 19, allegedly murdered Herbert Willie at 111 Miles Mahdia, Potaro River.

The victim was found bleeding from stab wounds near the Mahdia Primary School on March 19. He succumbed at Georgetown Public Hospital.

Police are still investigating the murder of Nicholas Bobb of Bartica, who was ambushed and shot dead on the Kuribrong Trail, Potaro River last April.

It is alleged that Bobb and a miner were shuttling dredging equipment in the Kuribrong Backdam when they saw a truck heading towards them. Bobb allegedly stopped to allow the other truck to pass when the men shot him.

However, police subsequently received information which seemed to contradict this story.

In May, Darwin David, a miner, was drinking with other miners at a shop at Barama, North West District, when he allegedly accused one of the men of attempting to rob him.

When David eventually left, the man he had accused reportedly followed him and stabbed him to death.

The killer and others dumped the young man’s body in a pit latrine.

Two men have since been charged with this killing.

Also in late May, Lexroy Garraway, called ‘Bam Bam,’ was charged with killing Eric Nurse, 24, at

Takatu Landing, Mazaruni River.

It is alleged that the defendant and the victim were drinking at a shop, when Garraway went into a room occupied by a female cook.

After the woman raised an alarm, Nurse reportedly went to her rescue and dragged Garraway out. She later heard a commotion outside and on checking, saw Nurse lying face down with several stab wounds to his back.

After his arrest, Garraway allegedly admitted to inflicting the wounds on the victim. Police said that they also recovered the knife.

A few weeks earlier, Leavern Daniels, a 44-year-old miner of Princeville Village, Potaro-Siparuni, Region Eight, was imbibing alcohol with some friends when 55-year old Phillip Bacchus, also called “Tattoo Nose”, allegedly approached the victim at his friends’ table.

Bacchus allegedly asked to join the men, but his request was turned down.

He reportedly became annoyed and threatened to harm Daniels before storming out of the shop.

Daniels later left the shop, and was on his way to a camp, when Bacchus attacked and stabbed him in his abdomen.

Daniels was pronounced dead at the Mahdia Hospital, while Bacchus was later arrested.